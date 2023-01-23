Police tape blocking a road in Downtown San Diego for a deadly shooting. (Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 by KSWB)

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Police Department on Monday identified the man who was shot and killed Friday morning in downtown.

John Reed, 29, of San Diego was shot once in the chest and collapsed on the sidewalk in the 300 block of 7th Ave., police said.

Officers performed life-saving measures on Reed until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.

Police say the shooter then ran off with a group. Some of the people in the group reportedly drove away in a white Jeep SUV while two others ran into a multi-story parking garage, officials said.

The ones believed to have been in the garage were not found, but a vehicle matching the description of the Jeep was pulled over at 300 5th Ave. Police detained two women and one man, as well as a second man who was on foot. They were later released.

Around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, police arrested Dajon Shingleton, 20, of San Diego, at a home in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Blvd. in Spring Valley, officials said. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.