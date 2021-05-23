Man killed in crash outside San Diego border crossing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was killed when he hit a barrier in the freeway lanes just outside the U.S.-Mexico Border early Sunday.

The crash on the southbound side of Interstate 5, south of Camino De La Plaza near the gates of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, occurred a little after 2 a.m., a California Highway Patrol spokesperson told FOX 5.

Authorities said the man lost control, hit a barrier and flipped over, ending up on its roof on the other side of the fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about what led up to the crash were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.