SAN DIEGO — A 35-year-old man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in the Chollas Creek neighborhood has been identified, authorities said.

Marcelo Barajas of San Diego was announced as the deceased, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening in the 3700 block of Altadena Avenue, according to law enforcement. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Barajas was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, police confirmed.

Detectives determined the victim may have had a brief verbal confrontation with at least one other man in the area prior to the shooting.

The gunman has been described as a male in his late teens to early 20s wearing dark clothing, per SDPD. He may have left the area in a dark-colored vehicle.

Authorities are interviewing multiple witnesses as they investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.