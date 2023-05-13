SAN DIEGO — A man was shot and killed in City Heights Friday night, according to San Diego police.

Around 11:52 p.m., law enforcement received a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Van Dyke Avenue. Officers from the Mid City Division were dispatched to the scene and found a man suffering at least one gunshot wound in a driveway.

Paramedics were called to the scene, according to SDPD. The man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to SDPD, a man, later determined to be a suspect, was arrested at the scene. The suspect was identified by police as 21-year-old Alan Bahena.

Findings from the preliminary investigation indicate that Bahena and the victim were acquaintances, according to law enforcement. SDPD said they were gathered in the driveway with several other people. It is unknown at this time what circumstances led to the shooting.

No other suspects are believed to be involved in the incident, according to SDPD. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.