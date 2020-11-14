Man killed in Carlsbad crash

A 55-year-old Oceanside man was killed in a crash Saturday, according to police. Photo: Sideo

CARSLBAD, Calif. – A 55-year-old Oceanside man was killed in a crash Saturday.

The Carlsbad Police Department was called to Palomar Airport Road and Paseo Del Norte at 10:40 a.m. They found a black Chevrolet pickup that crashed at Palomar Airport Road over the Interstate 5 freeway.

Police said the truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver, a 55-year-old Oceanside man, died at the scene. Two passengers, a woman and child, weren’t hurt, authorities said.

Palomar Airport Road at the I-5 freeway reopened after officers investigated the cause. Officers said alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the investigation is still underway.

