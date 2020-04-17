Man killed in brawl near 7-Eleven identified

Sheriff’s deputies walk the street where one person was stabbed to death and others were hurt in a large group fight.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 30-year-old man who was fatally wounded during a late-night brawl in La Presa.

Deputies responding to reports of a loud disturbance involving 15 to 20 people, some armed with bats and knives, near a 7-Eleven store in the 900 block of Grand Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday found four people suffering from stab wounds and other trauma, according to sheriff’s officials.

Paramedics took the injured to hospitals, where one of them, Alejandro Meza of Spring Valley, was pronounced dead, Lt. Thomas Seiver said. A ruling on his cause of death was on hold pending autopsy results.

Arrested on suspicion of murdering Meza was 19-year-old Imara Khalil Jones Jr. of San Diego. He was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for May 1.

A 17-year-old Spring Valley boy was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged role in the deadly fracas. His name was withheld because he is a minor.

The reason for the fight was unclear.