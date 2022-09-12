BONITA. Calif — A man was killed after a stabbing attack in Bonita Sunday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing around 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 3100 block of Bonita Road, Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies found 40-year-old Aylmer Navarrete with stab wounds to his chest, Steffen said. Paramedics with the Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District attempted life saving measures on Navarrete, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, homicide detectives identified 35-year-old Ulises Gutierrez as a suspect in the deadly stabbing. Gutierrez is the ex-boyfriend of Navarrete’s girlfriend, according to the sheriff’s department.

Agents with the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force located Gutierrez around 12 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 3800 block of Cherokee Avenue in San Diego’s Cherokee Point neighborhood, Steffen said.

Gutierrez was taken into custody and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder.

The details on what ultimately led to the deadly stabbing are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident was encouraged to contact the sheriff’s homicide unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours line at (858) 565-5200. You may also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.