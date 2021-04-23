Man killed in Bay Park hit-and-run ID’d

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Friday publicly identified a 59-year-old man who was killed last weekend in a Bay Park area hit-and-run.

Douglas Bailey of San Diego was crossing the 3000 block of Clairemont Drive mid-block near Burgener Boulevard when a white car hit him at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office and San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the driver did not stop and left the area, SDPD Officer Tony Martinez said.

Paramedics took Bailey to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead about five hours later, the county agency reported.

