Man killed in Balboa Park scooter crash identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Monday publicly identified a 34-year-old man who was killed when a car struck him as he was taking a nighttime ride on an electric scooter in Balboa Park.

The northbound sedan hit Johnathan Sepulveda of San Diego from behind in the 2800 block of Pershing Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to police and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sepulveda, whose sister and brother-in-law were riding scooters in front of him at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the motorist, a 17-year-old girl, will face charges over the traffic fatality.

The crash is one of two deadly crashes that killed riders in the bike lane on Pershing Dr. near the Balboa Park Golf Course in two months as advocates push for improvements.

