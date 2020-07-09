Man killed crossing El Cajon street

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was hit and killed by a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon while crossing a street in El Cajon, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m., the man was illegally crossing the 500 block of North Second Street between stopped vehicles when he stepped in front of a moving Ford F-150 that had a green light, according to Lt. Jason Taub. The pickup truck hit him.

Heartland Fire Department medics treated the man at the scene and took him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Alcohol or drugs were not suspected to be a factor in the collision, police said.