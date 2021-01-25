Man killed crossing East County street

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A man in his 40s died Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing an El Cajon street.

The crash was reported at 5:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Johnson Avenue, according to El Cajon police Lt. Jeremiah Larson.

“Based upon the initial investigation and evidence collected from the scene, it appears that the vehicle was traveling southbound on North Johnson Avenue approaching Arnele Avenue,” Larson said. “Prior to the vehicle reaching Arnele Avenue, a pedestrian was crossing the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.”

The pedestrian suffered significant head injuries and was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he died, Larson said.

It did not appear that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, he said.

“We would also like to remind those who walk day or night to obey all traffic control devices, only cross the street at designated, controlled intersections and wear bright or light-colored clothing for visibility,” he said.