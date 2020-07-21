Man killed by police was suspect in 2 attempted murders

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The man shot and killed by police Monday in Chula Vista was wanted on suspicion of two attempted murders and was a subject of interest in a third shooting, police said.

David Angulo, 33, was suspected of shooting a victim in the stomach on June 4 at the Red Roof Inn on Broadway, Lt. Dan Peak said Tuesday in a news release. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Angulo for attempted murder.

Police also suspected Angulo of shooting a victim in the chest on June 22 in the 600 block of E Street. Additionally, police identified Angulo as a subject of interest in a shooting that took place at the end of June in San Diego, Peak said. Police did not provide information on an exact date or details about that shooting.

Several local agencies were searching for Angulo, who police claim was a documented gang member, Peak said.

Related Content Chula Vista police fatally shoot attempted murder suspect Video

Around 5:20 p.m. Monday, an agent from a fugitive task force spotted Angulo near Maxwell Road and Main Street, where Angulo used a handgun to carjack a pickup truck, Peak said. The agent tried to stop Angulo, but Angulo escaped, leading police on a high-speed pursuit, police said.

Near the 900 block of Rutgers Avenue, Angulo lost control of the truck and collided with another vehicle, causing it to overturn, Peak said.

Angulo got out of the truck and tried to enter a nearby home with a handgun, Peak said. When residents slammed the door shot on him, he turned back towards the officers, who were trying to take him into custody. Angulo told the officers that he had a gun and the officers told him to surrender, but he refused, Peak said.

Angulo fired at least one round from a pistol and three officers fired multiple rounds in return. Investigators were still working to determine whether Angulo or the officers opened fire first.

Angulo died at the scene. No officers were hurt.