EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was killed Wednesday while cutting down a large tree on his property in the El Cajon area, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. in the 1900 block of Altozano Drive, Andy McKellar with Heartland Fire and Rescue said in a news release.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they found the tree had fallen onto the victim, according to fire officials. First responders attempted to render aid on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It took crews several hours to “carefully” and “respectfully” remove the man from underneath the tree, McKellar said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body. His name has not been released at this time.