EL CAJON, Calif. — A man who died Wednesday while cutting down a tree on his property in the El Cajon area has been identified, authorities said.

Gary Maurice Zing, 59, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. in the 1900 block of Altozano Drive, per Heartland Fire and Rescue.

Zing was on FaceTime with a family member while cutting tree branches when as he was going down the hill from the tree, a part of the tree fell on him, according to El Cajon police.

Authorities were then called to the residence after the victim did not emerge from under the tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It took crews several hours to “carefully” and “respectfully” remove the man from underneath the tree, fire officials said.