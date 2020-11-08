Man killed, another hurt after fight ends in shooting outside shopping center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One man was shot to death and another was wounded after a fight in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lincoln Park, police said Sunday.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a shopping center off Euclid Avenue near Naranja Street, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrived and found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Brown said.

The officers provided first aid until paramedics took over, the lieutenant said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives learned that two men had been in a fight when someone pulled out a gun and both of them were shot, Brown explained. Investigators later found a handgun in the parking lot.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any other people were involved in the struggle. Detectives were trying to locate evidence and any additional witnesses.

The dead man, a 25-year-old National City resident, was identified, but his name was not immediately released, the lieutenant said. The injured man, a 31-year-old National City resident, was also identified, but his name was not released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.