A man who was killed last week after his motorized scooter was struck by a trolley has been identified by authorities.

SAN DIEGO — A man who was killed last week after his motorized scooter was struck by a trolley has been identified by authorities.

Roy Mattingly, a 67-year-old homeless man, was traveling southbound in his motorized wheelchair in the Barrio Logan neighborhood on March 24 when the fatal incident occurred, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office,

While crossing the trolley tracks near the intersection of Schley Street and Harbor Drive, officials say Mattingly was struck by an eastbound San Diego Metropolitan Transit System trolley.

The medical examiner’s office said responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, despite life saving efforts. His cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries.

There were no other injuries reported in connection to this incident.