SAN DIEGO — A North County Transit COASTER train struck a man attempting to cross the tracks near Sorrento Valley Thursday morning, authorities said. He succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The incident was reported just after 6:45 a.m. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, it is unknown at this time why the man was crossing the tracks.

As a result of the incident, Amtrak has announced changes to a handful of its scheduled departures Thursday:

Train 562 is cancelled between Oceanside and San Diego. Passengers on 562 will be transferred to 564, which will be delayed by about an hour depending on when the tracks are released.

Train 756 is cancelled between San Diego and Oceanside. Passengers on 765 will transfer to 769, which will also be delayed by about an hour.

An investigation by SDSO remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.