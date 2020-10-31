Man dies after falling in street, getting run over by SUV near border outlets

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) – A 61-year-old man who ran into a street in San Ysidro, tripped and fell, was run over by an SUV and killed, authorities said Saturday morning.

The man had just left a business on E. San Ysidro Boulevard near Virginia Street at about 2 p.m. Friday and as he reached the asphalt of the street, tripped and fell face first.

He was then run over by a Cadillac Escalade pulling out of an adjacent parking lot, Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department said.

The pedestrian was not identified. No further information was released.