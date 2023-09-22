NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A man who was thrown from the bed of a parked pickup truck died when another vehicle crashed into the truck, authorities said.

The collision occurred Sunday around 4:58 p.m. within a Park n Ride at 2300 Sweetwater Road in National City, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Gregorio Arreaga, 49, was reportedly standing in the bed of a parked pickup truck when another car struck the vehicle, ejected him from the truck bed and sent him beneath another parked vehicle, per law enforcement.

Arreaga was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries on Tuesday, CHP said.