A man was killed early Tuesday and two teens were injured in a triple shooting in the Lincoln Park area. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed and two teens were injured in a triple shooting Tuesday in the Lincoln Park area, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Nogal Avenue, an SDPD spokesperson told FOX 5.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was found with at least one gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

The suspect also shot a 17-year-old boy in the leg and a 16-year-old girl in the arm, SDPD said. Both teens were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials said a man was observed running away from the scene of the shooting and that no suspects have been detained.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation by SDPD’s Homicide Unit.

A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.