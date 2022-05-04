SAN DIEGO – A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of shooting another man in an argument in Hillcrest, police said.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at 600 Upas St., near the northwest corner of Balboa Park and sitting to the west of state Route 163, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. Investigators say the 32-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 39-year-old man, at which point he pulled a handgun and shot him twice in the stomach.

The suspect then fled the area into a nearby canyon, Buttle said. He later was arrested after officers established a perimeter around the canyon.

The victim was hospitalized with what Buttle said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the victim nor the suspect in the shooting were publicly identified by police.

Detectives from the agency’s Western Division are investigating.