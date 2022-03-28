SAN DIEGO – A man was arrested on suspicion of murder for a deadly weekend stabbing in the North Park area, authorities said.

Alberto Barraza, 32, was taken into custody Sunday at his home in the 3600 block of Bancroft Street, according to San Diego police Lt. Jud Campbell. Investigators say Barraza appears to have stabbed another man at least once in an alley on Bancroft, though the reason for the stabbing was not immediately clear.

On Saturday, officers pulled over a red Ford Focus for traffic infractions, including speeding, and then discovered the victim with at least one stab wound inside the vehicle. Officers provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived. They transported the 23-year-old victim to an area hospital where he died, Campbell said.

The victim’s name is known to police, but has not been disclosed to the public.

According to Campbell, detectives identified Barraza as a suspect early in the investigation and started looking for him. He was booked Sunday into San Diego Central Jail and faces a murder charge, jail records show.

Those with information about the stabbing were asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.