FALLBROOK, Calif. – A North County man was arrested on suspicion of killing his friend who was found dead in a Fallbrook home Monday, authorities said.

Carlsbad resident Brian Bass was booked into the Vista Detention Facility early Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge, jail records show. Bass, 30, was identified by San Diego County sheriff’s homicide investigators as the suspect in the slaying of 34-year-old John Kristensen, sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release.

Deputies were called about 7:45 a.m. Monday to a property in the 4300 block of Rainbow Vista Drive, where Kristensen was found deceased with signs of trauma to his upper body.

An autopsy determined that Kristensen’s preliminary cause of death was gunshot wounds with the manner of death said to be a homicide, Steffen said.

About 10 p.m. Tuesday, authorities conducted a search warrant at Bass’ home in the 3800 block of El Camino Real in Carlsbad. Investigators did not share details about what was found in their search. Bass ultimately was booked into jail just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The case remains under investigation.

Those with information to share with investigators were asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.