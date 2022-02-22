Man jailed on suspicion of beating grandmother to death with baseball bat

Police investigate the killing of a grandmother on Feb. 22, 2022, in Chula Vista. (OnScene.TV)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of killing his grandmother with a baseball bat was arrested Tuesday, according to authorities.

Chula Vista police said Adrian Gutierrez, 18, was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Police received a report around 1 a.m. that a victim was being attacked by her grandson with a baseball bat at a residence in the 1500 block of Melrose Avenue, according to Lt. Dan Peak. When officers arrived, they found Gutierrez standing in the living room and then running from officers, barricading himself inside a bedroom, police said.

“Gutierrez then armed himself with a knife and a short standoff took place inside the residence,” Lt. Peak said. “Officers negotiated with Gutierrez who eventually surrendered to officers without incident.”

Police also found 62-year-old grandmother Diana Diaz on the ground unresponsive with serious signs of trauma to her body, according to CVPD. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, authorities said.

An additional resident was located in the house by officers and escorted to safety, Lt. Leak said.

Investigators determined that Gutierrez suffered from past mental health issues. Authorities also learned that during questioning, Diaz reported being attacked by her grandson with a baseball bat prior to her death.