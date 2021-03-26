Man jailed in hit-and-run that badly hurt 56-year-old woman

SAN DIEGO — Officers arrested a 28-year-old man Friday who allegedly drove off after hitting a 56-year-old woman as she crossed a Vista street.

California Highway Patrol took Carmelo Cruz Hernandez, of San Marcos, into custody Friday morning. Officers say a 56-year-old woman from Vista was crossing South Santa Fe Drive after getting a green light when Hernandez’s 2007 Toyota Tacoma hit her at 6:22 p.m. on March 24.

Investigators say Hernandez made a sudden left turn from westbound Palmyra Drive onto southbound South Santa Fe Drive. The front of the Tacoma hit the woman and threw her to the pavement.

“Rather than stopping to render aid, the driver of the Tacoma backed up and then drove around the victim to flee the scene,” CHP said in a news release. “A number of Good Samaritans stopped to render aid and the victim was transported to a hospital with major injuries.”

CHP said its Oceanside Area investigators followed up on tips and information from the Vista community, which led to Hernandez’s arrest. He was booked at the Vista Detention Facility on multiple charges, including felony hit and run and felony DUI causing major injury, CHP said.