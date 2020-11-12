Man jailed in fatal 2019 shooting in Bay Terraces

A man was jailed Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 20-year old man mortally wounded in a Bay Terraces-area neighborhood 16 months ago. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A suspect was behind bars Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 20-year old man mortally wounded in a Bay Terraces-area neighborhood 16 months ago.

John Orozco, 26, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering Joaquin Ruiz of San Diego, according to San Diego police.

Shortly after midnight on July 13, 2019, patrol officers responding to a report of a possible traffic accident found Ruiz unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body in a vehicle alongside the roadway in the 7000 block of Paradise Valley Road, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Orozco was booked into San Diego Central Jail on a slate of criminal charges, including murder and attempted murder. Dobbs declined to disclose the reason for the filing of the latter charge.

The lieutenant also did not reveal what led detectives to identify Orozco as Ruiz’s alleged killer and would not release a suspected motive for the shooting.

“The District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing this case, which is still an ongoing investigation,” Dobbs said. “We will not be making any further comments or providing additional information at this time.”

Orozco was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Dec. 4.