Man jailed in 2020 slaying of 15-year-old at Chicano Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An ex-con was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in Barrio Logan last fall.

Bryant Ruiz, 30, was arrested Monday in connection with the Oct. 23 slaying of Brian Romo of San Diego, according to police.

Shortly before 10 that night, patrol personnel responding to reports of gunfire in the 2000 block of National Avenue arrived to find a large crowd gathered in a parking lot at Chicano Park, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Seeing the arriving officers, the group scattered, including two people who jumped out of a silver sedan and ran off, Brown said.

The victim was found inside the car, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have publicly disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting.

“We have a theory, but we are not discussing it at this time,” Brown said Tuesday afternoon. “The victim did not give a statement, nor did Ruiz when arrested.”

The lieutenant also did not reveal what led detectives to identify Ruiz as the teen’s alleged killer.

Ruiz was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, possessing brass knuckles, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for March 29.

