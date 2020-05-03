Man jailed after driving truck through Broadway Pier gates

A man was arrested early Sunday, May 3, 2020 after police say he drove his truck through the security gates at the Broadway Pier before later hitting a parked vehicle and a building. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Sunday after he drove his truck through the security gates at the Broadway Pier downtown before later hitting a parked vehicle and a building.

The incident took place at about 2:40 a.m. The man reportedly drove through the large set of security gates at the Broadway Pier. He left the pier before hitting a parked Jeep Cherokee in the 400 block of Island Avenue and he later ran the truck into a building in the 3500 block of Fifth Avenue.

Neighbor Christian Berger told OnScene.TV he heard the truck’s tires screeching before the sound of a loud thud hitting his home.

“(The driver) was in the car and he got out and tried to run this way when he fell and at that point, I called the police,” Berger said, adding the driver appeared to be “highly intoxicated.”

The driver attempted to flee on foot before being captured by officers from the San Diego Police Department. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested for DUI and the three hit-and-run incidents.