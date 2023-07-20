SAN DIEGO — A physical altercation between two men early Thursday morning resulted in a stabbing in the North Park neighborhood, law enforcement said.

The incident occurred around 1:14 a.m. at 4095 30th Street, David O’Brien with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities say a 36-year-old man approached a woman and man at the location, prompting a physical altercation between the suspect and the man.

“The suspect stabbed the victim one time in the upper body, and attempted to stab him a second time in the back cutting him slightly, before fleeing the scene on foot,” O’Brien said.

Police describe the suspect as a man around 6-feet tall and 180 pounds wearing a red baseball cap, red shirt and black pants.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.