SAN DIEGO — A man was shot in the back early Tuesday morning in Little Italy, according to San Diego police.

Around 2:30 a.m., SDPD received a report of the shooting near the intersection of W Grape Street and W State Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the victim awake and breathing. According to SDPD, he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene. No description has been gathered by authorities.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. SDPD told FOX 5 that investigators believed this incident could have stemmed from another one a few weeks ago, although it remains unclear at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact SDPD or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.