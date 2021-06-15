Man injured after being stabbed during argument

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An argument between two men in a Teralta West-area neighborhood escalated Tuesday into a stabbing that left one of them injured.

The assault in the area of Polk Avenue and 47th Street occurred about 12:45 p.m., according to San Diego police.

After stabbing the 35-year-old victim, the unidentified assailant fled, Officer Sarah Foster said. He remained at large in the mid-afternoon.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

