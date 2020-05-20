Man in wheelchair killed crossing East County street

EL CAJON, Calif. — An elderly man died Tuesday night after he was hit while crossing an El Cajon street in a wheelchair, authorities said.

Around 8:40 p.m., the man was crossing Broadway at First Street against a red light when he was hit by an eastbound car, said El Cajon police Lt. Jason Taub. Medics treated the man at the scene and took him to a hospital, where he died.

The driver of the car, a white Toyota Camry, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Alcohol or drugs were not suspected to have been a factor in the collision.