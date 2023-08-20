SAN DIEGO — A man was struck by gunfire several times while sitting in a vehicle near Sunset Cliffs Saturday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 32-year-old man and a woman of unknown age were sitting in a car at 1370 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. around 9:21 p.m. when the incident took place.

The pair reported to have heard several gunshots. Police say the man then noticed he was shot in the left shoulder three times. The woman was not hit.

The victim drove himself to the hospital. SDPD says his injuries are non-life threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time. San Diego Police Western Division Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.