SAN DIEGO — A man in sheriff’s custody died at Alvarado Hospital Medical Center Monday, authorities confirmed.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, 66-year-old Paul Arthur Heimark showed signs of medical issues at the time of his booking. This prompted the sheriff’s medical staff to recommend a transport to the hospital.

Heimark was directly admitted after completing the intake process and began receiving care at the hospital, SDSO said. He was never housed at a detention facility.

At 9:30 p.m., authorities say Heimark was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed an autopsy and determined his preliminary cause of death was complications of pneumonia, listing the manner of death as “natural.”

SDSO says they extend their sympathies to the Heimark family and those affected by his death. A Sheriff’s Family Liaison Officer will support the family as they deal with the loss of their loved one.

As is the protocol for all in-custody deaths, the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit will conduct a thorough investigation.