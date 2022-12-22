A naloxone kit is seen at county jail. (Photo released by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO — An incarcerated man was saved from an overdose in an Otay Mesa jail after another incarcerated individual administered lifesaving medication, San Diego County Sheriffs said Wednesday.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the George Bailey Detention Facility, located at 446 Alta Rd., when an alarm alerted deputies on duty that someone had accessed a Naloxone box in a housing unit.

Naloxone is a nasal spray that rapidly reverses and blocks the effects of opioids or narcotics in the body so a person can breathe normally again, authorities explained.

When deputies arrived at the housing unit, they found an incarcerated man who was unresponsive. The person in medical distress had been given him two doses of naloxone by another person in custody, sheriffs said.

Deputies and jail medical staff then gave medical aid to the victim, administering another eight doses of Naloxone. The man became responsive and was rushed to the hospital by paramedics for treatment. Authorities say he has been released from the hospital and is back at the detention facility.

The naloxone kits are part of the department’s preventative efforts to protect those in custody from the dangerous effects of overdose, sheriffs said. The life-saving medication has been placed in common areas of housing units and an instructional video is shown to inmates during the booking process.

This is the eighth time an incarcerated individual has administered naloxone since the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department made the nasal spray accessible to the incarcerated population at county jails in June 2022, officials said.