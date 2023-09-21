ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man accused of using the dating app Grindr to lure four men to his home and assault them in Escondido made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Tobias Bartee, 28, faces multiple charges, including kidnapping with intent to commit rape, assault with intent to commit rape and strangulation among other charges, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Victims told police Bartee allegedly gave a fake name and posed as a white man, but once they arrived at his residence, they were greeted by a Black man, according to authorities.

The suspect reportedly told the victims his fictitious white roommate was not at home, per EPD. The victims then said they were forcibly restrained and sexually assaulted.

Two of the victims also told police they saw the suspect with a handgun.

Last Friday, Bartee was arrested at his residence on suspicion of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, sodomy by force, oral copulation by force, assault with intent to commit rape and strangulation.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone who may have had an encounter with him come forward.

If found guilty, Bartee could face life in prison. His next court date is set for Sept. 29.

FOX 5’s Amber Coakley and Misha DiBono contributed to this story.