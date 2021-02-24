Man in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by SUV

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A vehicle struck and killed a man Wednesday as he rode a motorized wheelchair on a South Bay road.

The Hyundai SUV hit the victim in the 400 block of Oxford Street in Chula Vista shortly before 10 a.m., according to Chula Vista police.

Paramedics took the man to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The cause of the accident, which forced a nearly 3 1/2-hour closure of the roadway in the area, remained under investigation in the late afternoon, Officer Michael Knapp said.

