Man in custody after mother found dead inside home

SAN DIEGO — Officers took a 25-year-old man into custody Monday after his mother was found dead inside their College Area home, police said.

Officers arrived at the home in the 4800 block of Collwood Boulevard at 4:40 p.m. after family members found the 53-year-old woman dead inside, said San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs. Family members had gone to check on the woman, whom they had not been able to contact for two days.

Police said it appeared the woman suffered traumatic injuries and was the victim of a homicide.

Police found the 25-year-old man, who lived with his mother, at a local hospital, where he was being treated for injuries to his hands. Officers took the man into custody and will take him to police headquarters for processing as a possible suspect.

Police were not immediately able to provide the names of the victim or her son, pending the notification of more family members.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.