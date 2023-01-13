ENCINITAS, Calif. – A San Diego man has been identified as the victim in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Encinitas on New Year’s Day, officials said.

David Darryl D’Lima, 23, was killed shortly after midnight, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. D’Lima was with a friend walking along North Coast Highway when they both entered the roadway to cross Encinitas Boulevard in a northerly direction.

While the pair was crossing, a vehicle, possibly a dark sedan or van was going westbound on Encinitas Boulevard and hit both of them, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle reportedly struck the man and a woman, then continued westbound onto West B Street and drove away from the area.

A witness told police it appeared D’Lima and his friend were running to take cover from the rain and may have crossed at a red light.