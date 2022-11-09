Police said they were called to the scene of an apparent shooting in East Village on Oct. 5, 2022. (Photo: On.Scene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — The man who was killed in a shooting in the East Village neighborhood has been identified by authorities.

Charles Jordan, 55, was found with a gunshot wound to his head on the 1600 Block of K Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, said the San Diego Police Department.

Jordan’s body was found in the street and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, but say little is known about the circumstances leading up to the man’s death at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at

619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.