Man hurt in surprise attack after visiting ‘friend’ at border motel

Police outside a San Ysidro motel room where a man was hit over the head upon walking into a room to visit a supposed friend. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was injured in a surprise attack Sunday while entering a San Ysidro motel to meet a supposed friend, police said.

The victim, 25, went to the motel just north of the border on Via De San Ysidro at 8:25 a.m. Sunday to visit his friend, according to Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department. A suspect was hiding behind the door and the victim was hit on the head with an unknown hard object.

“The suspect and the victim’s friend took the victim’s car keys and fled the scene,” Foster said. The victim’s car was gone and assumed stolen by the two suspects.

Police detectives are investigating whether the attack was planned by the suspect hiding behind the motel door and the victim’s friend.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a laceration on his head, the officer said.