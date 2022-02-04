Man hurt in stabbing inside store at Westfield UTC

SAN DIEGO – A man was hospitalized Friday after reportedly being stabbed at the GNC store located at Westfield UTC, San Diego police said.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. at the mall on La Jolla Village Drive, east of Interstate 5, in University City, according to a watch commander. Few details about the stabbing were immediately available, but the victim was transported to an area hospital.

Police say the man, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was losing consciousness as he was being loaded into an ambulance. His status was unknown.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was released by authorities.

Check back for updates on this developing story.