Man hurt in shooting in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) – A 19-year-old passenger in a vehicle was wounded in a shooting in an Imperial Beach alley, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies and medics responding to an unrelated call on Seacoast Drive and Daisey Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday were flagged down by a wounded passenger in a vehicle, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Lawrence.

Firefighters treated the 19-year-old man, who had been shot in the abdomen, and medics took him to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Lawrence said.

The victim and his girlfriend, who was driving the vehicle, told deputies they were unsure exactly where the shooting occurred, the lieutenant said. The pair had been sitting in the vehicle in an alley off Seacoast Drive when two men approached, knocked on the window and opened fire.

Deputies searched the area for the shooting scene and the suspects, but were unable to locate either, Lawrence said. Detailed descriptions of the men were not immediately available.

