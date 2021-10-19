Driver hurt in road rage-fueled stabbing in Oceanside, CHP says

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a driver was stabbed in a reported road rage incident in Oceanside.

California Highway Patrol said it started at 4:15 p.m. Monday as two drivers were on the Vista Way onramp to westbound State Route 78. It’s unclear what sparked the confrontation, but the vehicles came to a stop at the end of the Jefferson Avenue offramp, where a 29-year-old Vista man was stabbed in the left leg, CHP said.

Officers were investigating at the stabbing site and Tri City Medical Center. They described the man’s attacker as a Hispanic man 30-40 years old, who was wearing a bright green construction shirt at the time. He was last seen driving away in a black Toyota Tundra.

CHP officers in Oceanside are asking anyone with information about the reported road rage incident to contact CHP at 760-643-3400.