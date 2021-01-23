25-year-old hurt in shooting outside Lincoln Park home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 25-year-old man was wounded Saturday in a shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 1:52 a.m. in the 4900 block of Magnus Way, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle when he heard gunshots from behind him and his rear window break, Foster said.

“The victim got out of his vehicle and went into his residence,” the officer said. “The victim heard his neighbor screaming and went to check on her. It was at that time, he discovered he had been shot.”

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, Foster said. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police Southeastern Investigations will be handling the probe of the shooting.