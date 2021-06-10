Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 64-year-old man was wounded early Thursday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:05 a.m. on Manomet Street, between Euclid Avenue and South Willie James Jones Avenue, east of Interstate 805, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was sitting in his garage with the garage door open when a silver or white sedan drove by and someone inside the car opened fire, Heims said.

The victim was struck twice in the right thigh and was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life- threatening, the officer said.

Descriptions of the suspect or suspects were not immediately available.

