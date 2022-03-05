SAN DIEGO — A drive-by shooting at a trolley station in Chula Vista Friday night left a man hurt, police said.

The Chula Vista Police Department told FOX 5 the gunfire happened at H Street Station, where authorities believe the car involved in the drive-by shooting may have fired from the Interstate 5 north ramp.

Around 9:05 p.m., OnScene.TV video showed first responders checking out a man with a bandaged arm but he was not taken away in an ambulance. CVPD were also seen talking to the injured man about the incident.

Police confirmed that there was only one minor injury and no one was taken into custody.

No other details were released about the shooting.