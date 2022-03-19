SAN DIEGO – A man was wounded from gunfire early Saturday in City Heights, police said.

The San Diego Police Department received a call around 3:50 a.m. about a shooting in the area of 37th Street and Polk Avenue in the Corridor neighborhood. When officers arrived to the scene, they found blood trails and shell casings in a nearby alley, but were unable to initially locate a victim.

The victim, a 25-year-old male, was later found at Scripps Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back and upper right thigh, according to police. His status was determined as “non-life-threatening.”

SDPD said the victim and witnesses have been uncooperative in the investigation as detectives search for the shooter(s).

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to reach out to San Diego Police or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.