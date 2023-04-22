SAN DIEGO — A driver was injured in a single car crash in the Clairemont Mesa West neighborhood on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 23-year-old man was driving a 2006 Honda Accord in the southbound lanes of 4400 Genesee Ave. when for unknown reasons he veered to the left and crossed into the northbound lanes of 4300 Genesee Ave. near Derrick Drive.

Police say the vehicle jumped the east sidewalk and struck two palm trees, knocking them over.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with a pelvic fracture, left femur fracture and left hand fracture, according to authorities. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.