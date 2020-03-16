Man hospitalized after surviving neck stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — One person was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a man in Oak Park, police said.

The victim was stabbed in the neck and went to a rehab clinic on Euclid Avenue, north of Federal Boulevard, asking for help at about 7:30 a.m., Officer Tony Martinez with the San Diego Police Department said.

Witnesses to the stabbing told officers where the suspect was, Martinez said, and the suspect was arrested.

The victim was hospitalized and his wounds were not considered life-threatening, Martinez said.